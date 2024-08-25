Worlds largest cornhole festival held at Ventura County Fairgrounds

What began as an end of summer block party at Spencer Makenzie's restaurant in Ventura, has turned into the worlds largest cornhole festival. The Throwdown Cornhole Festival celebrated its 14th year this year at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, August 23-25th.

Over a thousand teams of all skills and ages compete to win one of the many cash prizes during the three day event.

"We have every state representing the United States including Canada and teams from out of the country," said John Karayan, Owner of Spencer Makenzies and Founder of The Throwdown Cornhole Festival.

AMVETs of Santa Barbra sponsored Santa Barbara players to compete at the Cornhole Festival.

"We throw in Santa Barbara at the AM Vets building, the veterans building in Santa Barbara on the beach," said Santa Barbara native Ernie Gomez

The three day event grows every year and next year is expected to bring more surprises.