Ukraine says it has recaptured land in the Kharkiv region, reversing some Russian gains there
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian brigade says that its forces have recaptured territory in the eastern region of Kharkiv. That is an area in eastern Ukraine where Russia launched a large offensive in the spring that brought initial gains but the operation soon stalled. The brigade said late Thursday that its forces advanced nearly two square kilometers in that area. It was unclear when the attack was launched, its scale, and the area of the offensive, and it’s hard to predict if it will have further impact on the battlefield. Ukraine’s reported counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region comes as Ukrainian forces have gained new momentum and altered the battlefield this month with an incursion into Russian territory.