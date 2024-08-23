Greek coast guards open fire on migrant smuggling boat after alleged ramming attempt, killing 1 man
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say the crew of a Greek coast guard vessel has opened fire on a speedboat smuggling migrants from neighboring Turkey, killing one man. They say the shot was fired after the speedboat’s helmsman tried to ram the Greek patrol boat in a bid to escape arrest. A coast guard statement says the remaining 13 migrants on the speedboat are unharmed and have been taken to the southeast Aegean Sea island of Symi.