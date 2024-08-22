‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik will join ‘Dancing With the Stars’
NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy,” he was announced Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He’s the first celebrity contestant named for the season premiering Sept. 17 and the first male gymnast to compete. A release from the show says the rest of the cast will be announced at a later date. The 25-year-old gymnast picked up two bronze medals in Paris and became a viral star, in part thanks to his preparation and his glasses.