Athletes from conflict zones outside the spotlight find hope at the 2024 Olympics
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — When they compete at the Paris Games, they’re just athletes at their peak, and the emphasis isn’t that they come from regions ravaged by war. The Olympics has brought together 10,500 athletes, including those from countries where 110 armed conflicts are raging. These are conflicts that often aren’t grabbing attention as the wars in Gaza and Ukraine dominate headlines. These wars — from Yemen to Syria and beyond — have indelibly shaped athletes from those places who think of the 2024 Olympics beyond sports. For some, it’s a chance to highlight forgotten human rights violations. For others, it’s a declaration of hope for peace or a chance to reinvent themselves and leave a war-torn past behind.