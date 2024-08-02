Temperatures continue to warm up on Saturday

Weather conditions are dependent on microclimates for the weekend. Monsoonal moisture continues Friday, with humid conditions for areas south of Point Conception, but Saturday it will dissipate, and it is looking to be a beautiful and warm weekend.

There is a very small chance the monsoonal moisture will develop to quick rain Friday afternoon. The interior Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo county mountains may see thunderstorms with gusty winds. Mostly clear skies for the region and temperatures gradually warm.

Due to the monsoonal moisture, the red flag warning continues until Friday evening at 8 p.m. for the Santa Barbara and Ventura County interior mountains.

Saturday will be less humid. The beaches will see early fog, but it is expected to clear quickly and patchy upper level clouds will be the same as Friday. The interior will continue to be very hot, so do practice heat safety and stay hydrated. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s at the beaches, 90s for the valleys and triple digits again for the interior.

The National Weather Service has released an excessive heat watch for the interior areas such as Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo interior county areas. The watch goes into effect on at 10 a.m. on Sunday and go until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

High pressure will sit on the four corners through the weekend. On Sunday it will move more west and temperatures will warm even further on Monday and Tuesday of next week.