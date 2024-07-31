Brenton Doyle wraps up impressive July with go-ahead homer in 8th as Rockies beat Angels 2-1

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brenton Doyle capped an impressive July with a towering home run in the eighth inning, Ezequiel Tovar extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Logan O’Hoppe hit a solo shot in the fifth inning for the Angels, who are 2-4 on their current homestand.

Doyle, who missed Tuesday’s game due to a bruised right index finger, connected on a slider from Hans Crouse (4-2) that went 431 feet into the left-field stands beyond the bullpens to put the Rockies back on top.

It was Doyle’s 11th homer in July, tied with Oakland’s Brent Rooker for most in the majors, and it was his 19th extra-base hit, which led MLB.

Doyle’s .337 batting average (29 for 86) during the month was third in the NL. He led the NL in slugging (.791) and OPS (1.191).

Kyle Freeland (3-4) won for the third time in his last four starts and tied his season-high in going seven innings. The right-hander allowed one run and six hits while striking out six.

Victor Vodnik retired the Angels in order in the ninth for his fourth save in six opportunities.

Tovar got the Rockies’ first hit with a one-out base hit to left in the first inning. He advanced to second when Ryan McMahon drew a walk with two outs and scored on Kris Bryant’s RBI single to left field.

Freeland had allowed only two hits and faced the minimum through four innings before O’Hoppe lined an elevated single over the wall and off the auxiliary message board in right field to even it at 1-all in the fifth inning.

It was O’Hoppe’s 15th homer, which is third among major league catchers.

Angels starter Davis Daniel was solid. In his first big-league start since July 8, the right-hander allowed one run and five hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Daniel was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake when he gave up 12 runs (11 earned) in two starts after throwing eight shutout innings in his first MLB start on June 27 against Detroit.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones (low back strain) went 0 for 1 and walked three times in his second rehab game for Single-A Fresno.

UP NEXT

The finale of the three-game series. Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (1-10, 4.99 ERA) is one of three pitchers in the majors with an ERA under 5.00 and at least 10 losses. Angels RHP Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.77 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season.

