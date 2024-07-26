Non-profits in Santa Maria seeking volunteers for back to school shopping spree

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Good Samaritan says kids are in need of donations like school supplies, shoes and backpacks.

Staff say they are seeing an increase in families and kids coming into their shelters. As many clients struggle to secure affordable housing in Santa Barbara County.

Dozens of children are living in homeless shelters in Santa Maria right now. This shelter will offer after school programs by working with the school district to make sure kids have their academic needs met.

Local nonprofits want kids to feel confident on the first day of school.

Good Samaritan is working with Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley to host a back to school fundraiser where you can donate or volunteer to take a homeless child back to school shopping.

The shopping spree is set for Monday August 5th at the Old Navy in Santa Maria.