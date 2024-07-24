Connecticut woman found dead hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband
Associated Press
A 76-year-old Connecticut woman has been found dead at her home, hours before she was to be sentenced for killing her husband. State police say they are investigating the “untimely death” of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi. Her body was found at her Burlington home Wednesday morning, and the cause of her death is under investigation. State police say the woman killed her husband, 84-year-old UConn Health professor Pierluigi Bigazzi, around July 2017. They also say she kept his body in their basement for months while continuing to collect his paychecks. Kosuda-Bigazzi pleaded guilty to manslaughter and larceny in March and was to have been sentenced under a plea deal to 13 years in prison. She had claimed self-defense.