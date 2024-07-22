Skip to Content
Craft & Create: Business owners creating inclusivity at new DIY spot in Solvang

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
today at 9:26 am
SOLVANG, Calif. - Owners of a new craft studio just opened in Solvang with the hope to foster creativity in the community and more.

Craft & Create is a walk-in crafting studio where customers can choose from a variety of projects.

These projects includes decorating wooden and paper mache items, acrylic painting, and more.

Using tools and supplies provided by the business, customers are bringing their creative visions to life.

Studio owner Christie Bell is hoping this new business will make everyone including kids feel welcomed.

Her goal is to provide a fun and welcoming lounge for kids and adults, fostering creativity and community connection.

Craft & Create is located at 446 Alisal Road.

It is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

