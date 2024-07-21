Meet some of the world’s cleanest pigs, raised to grow kidneys and hearts for humans
AP Medical Writer
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Some of the world’s cleanest pigs are being raised in the Virginia mountains to supply kidneys and hearts for animal-to-human organ transplants. Revivicor is one of several companies genetically engineering pigs so their organs are more humanlike, less likely to be rejected. Early experiments came from pigs born on a special biosecure research farm. Now Revivicor parent company United Therapeutics is preparing for clinical trials of those organs, from pigs raised in a first-of-its-kind facility with even more safeguards against any germs that might pose a risk to people.