Brush fire ignites in rural San Luis Obispo County

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection
Published 1:05 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire in the rural area of Santa Margarita broke out Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says, the blaze broke out at approximately 9:24 a.m. near Quail Springs Road and Soda Lake Road west of Maricopa.

This fire is being called the "Soda Fire" and has burned 161 acres near the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

This fire appears to be separate from the "Hurricane Fire."

Your NewsChannel will update this article as more information enters the newsroom.

Bryan Hernandez

