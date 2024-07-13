Brush fire ignites in rural San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. — A fire in the rural area of Santa Margarita broke out Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Cal Fire says, the blaze broke out at approximately 9:24 a.m. near Quail Springs Road and Soda Lake Road west of Maricopa.

This fire is being called the "Soda Fire" and has burned 161 acres near the Carrizo Plain National Monument.

This fire appears to be separate from the "Hurricane Fire."

