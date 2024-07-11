High School students collaborate with local artist to promote mental health in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Students are collaborating with a local artist on a project to encourage mental health awareness in Santa Barbara.

Organized by the nonprofit Royal Pride Foundation focused on supporting the high shool, students spent months painting the mural spanning 185 feet by 16 feet.

Artist Michael Matheson of Santa Barbara lead the project.

He hopes the mural will promote conversation among students and allow them to engage with art, education, and each other.

Students from the class of 2024 will share how Covid lead to ongoing mental health challenges, and what this mural project meant to them.