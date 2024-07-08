Israel’s Holocaust memorial opens a conservation facility to store artifacts, photos and more
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Holocaust museum is opening a conservation facility in Jerusalem that will preserve, restore and store its more than 45,000 artifacts and artworks. It will also provide organization and storage for the museum’s 225 million pages of documents and half a million photographs. The vast new building that includes five floors of underground storage was dedicated on Monday. It has advanced, hi-tech labs that have enabled experts to revisit some of the museum’s trickier items, such as a film canister from a family that fled Austria in 1939 and that arrived at the museum in an advanced state of decay.