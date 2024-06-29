Biden is making appeals to donors as concerns persist over his presidential debate performance
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to recapture his mojo and reassure donors that he’s fully up to the challenge of beating Donald Trump. The 81-year-old’s troubling performance at the first presidential debate Thursday night rattled many Democrats. Biden’s meandering answers and struggles to respond to Trump prompted The New York Times editorial board to declare Friday that he should exit the race. Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to attend an afternoon campaign meeting Saturday in East Hampton, New York. They will then go to Red Bank, New Jersey, for an evening fundraiser.