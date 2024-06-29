Skip to Content
News

Biden is making appeals to donors as concerns persist over his presidential debate performance

By
New
Published 8:00 am

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to recapture his mojo and reassure donors that he’s fully up to the challenge of beating Donald Trump. The 81-year-old’s troubling performance at the first presidential debate Thursday night rattled many Democrats. Biden’s meandering answers and struggles to respond to Trump prompted The New York Times editorial board to declare Friday that he should exit the race. Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to attend an afternoon campaign meeting Saturday in East Hampton, New York. They will then go to Red Bank, New Jersey, for an evening fundraiser.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content