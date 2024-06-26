Oakland’s Kyle McCann called out after missing home plate and then making contact with a teammate

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kyle McCann was called out in bizarre fashion during the second inning of the Oakland Athletics’ game against the Angels on Wednesday when he failed to touch home plate and then made contact with a teammate who had already scored.

McCann followed Armando Alvarez home in apparently scoring on Max Schuemann’s RBI double off Roansy Contreras. McCann stumbled approaching home and failed to step on the plate as he crossed it.

He nearly ran into Alvarez, who reached out to steady him and to encourage him to go back to touch the plate, which he did.

But home plate umpire John Bacon immediately called McCann out, because a player isn’t allowed to touch another player who’s still running the bases. Video review confirmed McCann had missed the plate on his first try.

The out ended the second inning for Oakland, which led 1-0.

