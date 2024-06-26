Marine layer returns on Thursday, but not for long

A gradual cooldown will continue into Thursday. Temperatures will drop couple degrees and cloud cover will return. The marine layer is expected to be dense for the beach areas and a light breeze is expected as the day moves. Through the day, clearing is expected with some areas seeing clouds stubborn to clear. For the interior, hot temperatures will continue, with clear skies.

Temperatures for Thursday will be in the high 60s to low 70s for the beaches, 80s for the valleys and for the interior, another toasty day with temperatures in the 90s.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week. June gloom will return also, and clearing may be slower. Light winds for the coastal areas will begin in the early afternoon hours.

The weekend will be beautiful, as another warming trend begins. Overall, conditions will still be summer-like, so start making those weekend plans.