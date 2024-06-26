A coup attempt is feared in Bolivia as troops pour into the streets
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce is warning that an “irregular” deployment of troops is taking place in Bolivia’s capital, raising concerns that a potential coup is underway. He called for “democracy to be respected” in a message on his X account. It came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of men in military uniform in front of the government palace. Former Bolivian president Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making.”