Historic Ventura Pier set to reopen this weekend

VENTURA, Calif. - The City of Ventura announced the historic Ventura Pier is set to reopen this weekend.

The local landmark temporarily closed for more than a year due to damage from winter storms.

While the Pier remains closed for final repairs before its official reopening to the public on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Ventura Mayor Joe Schroeder, City Manager Bill Ayub, and Pier Into the Future President Ronda Holden shared their excitement for the reopening of the pier.

"This event is a long-awaited celebration and a major milestone in preserving our cherished coastal landmark. We are thrilled to reopen the pier for all to enjoy," stated City Manager Bill Ayub. "City staff, along with the County of Ventura and local and state agencies, swiftly responded to emergencies, cleared debris, reopened public areas, and implemented coastal mitigation efforts to ensure the Pier's safety."

The Ventura Pier, which has been closed since January 2023, underwent extensive repairs to ensure its safety.

Winter storms in 2023 caused significant damage, including 37 missing or broken timber piles, 24 dislodged piles, and over 100 damaged or missing braces.

The City expects about 93 percent reimbursement from FEMA and the State for the pier repairs, which total $3.384 million.

In addition, the nonprofit Pier Into the Future gave the city a $40,000 donation to support restoration efforts.

Funding includes $430,000 from Measure O, a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016, and the remainder from the general fund.

Built in 1872, the Ventura Pier was once the longest wooden pier in California.

Stretching 1,620 feet, it is supported by 372 timber piles, with the outward end constructed of steel and held up by 98 steel piles.

Designated as Ventura Historic Landmark No. 20, the pier remains a favorite attraction for fishing, picnics, sunset strolls, and breathtaking views of Ventura County's coastline and the Channel Islands.

Got more information about the Ventura Pier, visit cityofventura.ca.gov/VenturaPier