On the anniversary of the fall of Roe, Democrats lay the blame for worsening health care on Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — On the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris is telling voters Donald Trump is “guilty” of rolling back women’s freedoms and setting off a nationwide health care crisis. While President Joe Biden is sequestered at Camp David preparing for this week’s presidential debate with presumptive Republican nominee Trump, the vice president is headlining events on the anniversary of the high court decision, a critical galvanizer for Democrats heading into the election. She will also fly to Arizona for a reproductive rights event later Monday.

