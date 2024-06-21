Vietnam says it’s ready to hold talks with Philippines on overlapping continental shelf claims

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam says it’s ready to hold talks with the Philippines to settle their overlapping claims to the undersea continental shelf in the South China Sea. Vietnam’s diplomatic approach, reported Thursday by the official Vietnam News Agency, contrasts with China’s increasingly assertive actions to fortify its claims in the contested waters. The Philippine government said over the weekend that it has asked a United Nations body to formally recognize the extent of its undersea continental seabed extending from its western coast to the South China Sea, a region that covers the hotly contested Spratly group of islands, islets and reefs. If granted, that would give Manila the exclusive right to exploit undersea resources there.

By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

