Paris awaits for Sha’Carri, Lyles and dozens more, but Olympic spots must be earned at trials
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — There is one more item to scratch off the list before everyone from Sha’Carri Richardson to Noah Lyles to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone embark on their trips to Paris for the Olympics. They have to make the team. No athlete, no matter how well-known or successful in the past, gets a free ride at U.S. Olympic track and field trials, which are the only place where the 120 or places on the team heading to Paris can officially be earned. The trials start Friday and run through June 30, with the top three finishers in each event earning spots on the team.