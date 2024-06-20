Bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware fails in Senate, but could be resurrected
By RANDALL CHASE
Associated Press
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware has failed to win approval in the state Senate after narrowly clearing the House earlier this year. The legislation failed in the Democrat-led Senate on Thursday after three members of the Democratic caucus spoke against the measure. No Republican lawmakers voted for it. The roll call ended in a 9-9 tie, with Smyrna-area Democrat Sen. Kyra Hoffner tearfully declining to vote on the measure she co-sponsored. In a strategic move that could allow the bill to be resurrected next week before the legislative session ends, Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, of Newark, switched his vote from “yes” to “no.”