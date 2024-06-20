A kindergarten student and his mother were struck and killed by school bus while walking to school

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a kindergarten student and his mother have been struck and killed by a school bus on while walking to school in suburban New York. The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the village of Mamaroneck in Westchester County. The boy and his mother were walking to Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School when they were hit by a yellow minibus. Police say the 6-year-old child died at the scene and the 43-year-old mother succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Investigators say the bus driver is not facing charges as the incident appears to be a “tragic accident.”

