Iowa man pleads not guilty to killing four people with a metal pipe earlier this month

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa man accused of killing four people with a metal pipe earlier this month has filed a written plea of not guilty to four first-degree murder charges. Luke Wade Truesdell filed his not guilty plea Tuesday. The 34-year-old is scheduled to return to court next Tuesday for an arraignment. The Linn County Sheriff’s Department has said that Truesdell, of Marion, attacked four people with a metal pipe on June 5 in an outbuilding at a rural Iowa home near Cedar Rapids. Three people died at the home. The fourth person, 34-year-old Brent Anthony Brown, died two days later. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner has said that among the possible motives was that the crime might be made into a movie.

