Texas megachurch pastor resigns after woman says he sexually abused her in the 1980s

DALLAS (AP) — The pastor of a Texas megachurch has resigned after a woman said he had sexually abused her on multiple occasions in the 1980s, beginning when she was 12. Gateway Church’s board of elders said in a statement Tuesday that they’d accepted the resignation of Robert Morris, the church’s senior pastor and founder. The board said in the statement that it had hired a law firm to to conduct an independent review to make sure they “have a complete understanding of the events” from 1982 to 1987. The allegations came to light Friday on areligious watchdog blog. Morris did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

