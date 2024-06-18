Justin Timberlake arrested: What you need to know about the pop star

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday and is accused of driving while intoxicated on New York’s Long Island. The Suffolk County district attorney’s office says he was released and his next court date is scheduled for July 26. Timberlake and his representatives have not commented. Here’s everything you need to know about the singer, from boy band to an Oscar nomination to his first new album in six years.

