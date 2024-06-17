German rescue team finds 10 bodies of suspected migrants off Italy’s Lampedusa island.

ROME (AP) — Rescue workers have found 10 bodies of suspected migrants below the deck of a wooden boat off Italy’s tiny Lampedusa island on Monday, the German aid group Resqship said, as the Italian coast guard searched for missing people from another vessel shipwrecked off the country’s southern coast. The group said the crew aboard its boat, the Nadir, “is currently caring for 51 people”. The other search and rescue operation off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy started following a Mayday call by a French boat, sailing about 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) from Italian shores. 12 migrants were rescued but one died. The number of missing people from that boat was not immediately clear.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.