Port Hueneme elderly woman in critical condition after vehicle crash on Victoria Ave. in Oxnard Saturday afternoon

OXNARD, Calif. – Oxnard Police Department (OPD) officers helped three people, including a 79-year-old woman in critical condition, who were injured in a serious car crash on Victoria Ave. south of Fifth St. around 3:32 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A black Lexus with the 79-year-old Port Hueneme driver attempted to make an illegal turn as an F-150 truck crashed into it causing critical injuries to the elderly woman and minor injuries to those in the Ford, according to the OPD.

Both people in the Ford were transported to St. John's Hospital with minor injuries while two other people in the Lexus, including a 19-month-old child, are in stable condition, explained the OPD.

Investigators don't believe speed or impairment to be factors in this crash and those with information on this case and others can contact the OPD via phone.