County Board of Supervisors allocated $800,000 to preserve Carpinteria Bluffs open space

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday, June 11th to allocate $800,000 towards the preservation of the Carpinteria Bluffs in the County’s Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Budget. The funding comes from the South County Parks, Trails, and Open Space Prior-Year Set-Aside, and was requested by 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.

“This action shows the County is committed to preserving this important coastal open space. It is my hope that this $800,000 will be seed funding to support the eventual fundraising effort to purchase the property for the public, and protect it for future generations,” said 1st District County Supervisor Das Williams.

In January 2024, an overflow crowd of hundreds of Carpinteria residents attended the City of Carpinteria’s Architectural Review Board meeting to express concern with a proposal to build a luxury resort on an undeveloped portion of the bluffs.

“We accept this significant investment by Santa Barbara County with overwhelming gratitude. The County’s support gives us continued hope that we will succeed in preserving additional bluffs property, and that any owner of undeveloped coastal open space will understand the seriousness of the public sentiment to preserve the bluffs forever in our community,” said Patrick Crooks, President of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs.

“Future donors are always welcome to contact our non-profit about funding opportunities for future conservation efforts,” added Crooks.

The Carpinteria Bluffs have been a sacred place for generations dating back to the Chumash village of Mishopshno, located on this stretch of coastal terrace.

The goal of the Citizens for the Carpinteria Bluffs is to preserve forever the Carpinteria Bluffs as open space. The organization has previously raised funds beginning in 1997 to preserve 51.8 acres of bluffs property. Most recently in 2016, in partnership with the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, the City of Carpinteria, the County of Santa Barbara, and over 1,300 community members, the 21-acre Rincon Bluffs property was purchased.

To learn more, or make a tax-deductible donation, the public is encouraged to visit www.carpinteriabluffs.org.

