Broadway celebrates a packed and varied theater season with the 2024 Tony Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The 28 Broadway shows that earned at least one Tony Award nomination last month are hoping Sunday is the day the sealed envelopes break in their favor. The three-hour main telecast from New York City’s Lincoln Center will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. Eastern, with a free pre-show on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. The awards cap a Broadway theater season that had something for everyone, with fun musicals like “Back to the Future,” sweeping romance in “The Notebook,” political rallying cries like “Suffs” and intimate ensembles like “Mother Play” and “Appropriate.”

