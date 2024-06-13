Rights groups urge Thailand not to extradite Vietnamese activist, saying he’s at risk if sent home

BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights groups are urging Thailand not to extradite a Vietnamese activist detained in Bangkok. They say he could be at risk if handed back to Vietnam. Y Quynh Bdap had United Nations refugee status in Thailand. He was picked up by local police on Tuesday. Bdap had met with Canadian Embassy officials on Monday as he pursued asylum there. That’s according to the Peace Rights Foundation. The Thai organization had been in contact with him. Human Rights Watch said Thursday that the 32-year-old Bdap could face persecution if returned to Vietnam. He was convicted there in absentia of helping organize an anti-government riot, which he denies.

By NAPAT KONGSAWAD and DAVID RISING Associated Press

