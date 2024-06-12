Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton and ‘Bridgerton’ cast offer real-life dating advice

LONDON (AP) — At the London premiere of the second part of season 3, the stars of “Bridgerton” shared some wisdom for fans hoping to find a romance as passionate as their characters’. Season 3 stars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton play Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton and joked Wednesday about how fans often suspect that they are dating in real life because of their on-screen chemistry. With the show’s relationships attracting so much attention, Coughlan and her castmates offered some advice to viewers looking for their own storybook romance. The show’s creator, Shonda Rhimes, had simple advice: “Raise your standards.”

