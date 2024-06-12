Law enforcement gathers on UC Santa Barbara campus where protesters had occupied a building and disrupted final exams

ISLA VISTA, Calif.- Multiple law enforcement agencies gathered on UC Santa Barbara's campus early Wednesday morning, setting up a perimeter where a group of protesters disrupted final exams and occupied a lecture hall earlier this week and a separate Pro-Palestinian encampment has been in place for weeks.



An Instagram page called UCSB Liberated Zone started livestreaming early Wednesday morning, showing Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and University of California police outside Girvetz Hall and the lawn between the Davidson Library and North Hall. Law enforcement members in riot gear could be seen putting up yellow caution tape and positioning themselves along the stretch of campus outside the library.



Girvetz Hall is where a group of individuals calling themselves "Say Genocide UCSB" had created a display of fake dead bodies, vandalized a classroom to resemble a war-torn building, and disrupted final exams from taking place on Monday. The group said on social media they would occupy the building until UCSB leadership officially called the situation in Palestine a genocide and divested from Israel.



The lawn between the Davidson Library and North Hall is where a pro-Palestinian encampment was set up in the early morning hours of May 1st. The UCSB Liberated Zone social media account appears to be affiliated with that encampment. Prior to the livestream, their Instagram shared a post saying they expected "police escalation" and called on community members to come out to support them. The post also said they "do not expect the police to differentiate between the encampment and members of 'Say Genocide'."



The law enforcement action comes two days before UC Santa Barbara is set to hold commencement ceremonies. Earlier this month, the university announced they were moving the ceremonies from their traditional spot along the campus lagoon to the Recreation Center fields and limiting each graduate to six guest tickets, citing safety concerns. Following intense backlash from students and family members, the university decided to return the ceremonies to the lagoon and allow graduates to bring up to 12 guests.



Commencement ceremonies are set to take place Friday, June 14th through Sunday, June 16th.



Live Updates:



3:05 a.m. - The livestream on UCSB Liberated Zone's Instagram page ended.



2:45 a.m. - A UCSB professor who did not wish to be identified tells your News Channel they are under the impression law enforcement was dispatched to campus to clear out protesters who had occupied Girvetz Hall. However, it appeared the building had emptied out before law enforcement arrived.



2:36 a.m. - Lily Karofsky, a Jewish student at UC Santa Barbara tells your News Channel, "I am scared for my friends safety, and frustrated this is going on on my campus. Very curious about what happens next."



2:00 a.m. - The UCSB Liberated Zone live stream shows protesters chanting while members of law enforcement stand by and watch. Several groups of students have gathered on campus in the area as well.





This is a developing story. Your News Channel has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates throughout the morning both online and on television.