Fresh off France trip, Biden heads back to Europe for G7 summit to talk Ukraine support, migration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is heading to Italy for a meeting with his counterparts from the world’s leading democracies. The leaders have an urgency to get big things done, including how to turn frozen Russian assets into billions of dollars to help Ukraine in its battle against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. The annual Group of Seven summit comes three years after Biden declared at his first G7 that America was back as a global leader after the disruptions caused by President Donald Trump. This summit is happening as far-right parties across the continent have racked up gains of surprising scale in just-concluded European Union elections.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

