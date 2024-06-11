Skip to Content
ap-national-news

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake in southwestern South Korea causes broken windows and other minor damage

By
Published 5:10 pm

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake has broken windows and caused other minor damage in a fishing community in southwestern South Korea. No injuries were reported from the quake Wednesday morning. The earthquake was the strongest detected in South Korea this year. Jo Hae-jin, an official at the North Joella province fire department, said officials received nearly 80 calls from residents who felt the shaking. She said minor property damage was confirmed at at a warehouse and two homes in Buan. South Korea’s prime minister instructed officials to guard against the possibility of aftershocks and prepare for safely evacuations and protecting key infrastructure.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content