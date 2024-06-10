Shark attack victims are recovering from life-altering injuries in Florida panhandle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A teenager who lost both a leg and one of her hands in a Florida shark attack has this to say of her ordeal: “I made it.” That’s according to Lulu Gribbin’s mother, Ann Blair Gribbin, who wrote about the Friday ordeal in a post on Caringbridge.org. Gribbin is one of three people injured in attacks Friday in the Florida panhandle. A second victim’s husband says his wife is “hanging in there.” The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the victims are in stable condition despite “life-altering injuries.” Authorities are encouraging beachgoers to watch for beach flags and be aware of their surroundings in the water.

