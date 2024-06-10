Sen. John Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder after a weekend car accident

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was treated at a hospital for a bruised shoulder after a car accident Sunday morning, according to a statement from his Senate office. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon. The statement said that Fetterman and his wife Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. They were both evaluated at a local hospital and discharged within hours. The senator returned to his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be back in the Senate for votes this week. A spokeswoman for Fetterman said that the senator was driving the car and the accident was on Interstate 70 in Maryland.

