Extended power outage that hit Puerto Rico angers and worries many during heat advisories

COAMO, Puerto Rico (AP) — Towns in central and southern Puerto Rico are struggling to emerge from a prolonged power outage that has forced authorities in the U.S. territory to activate an emergency response team. Officials on Monday also requested food distribution to those in need. The outage occurred more than a week ago and has left tens of thousands of clients without power after a transformer that exceeded its useful life twice collapsed. Officials have said repairs could take at least a month. Some politicians are demanding that Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declare a state of emergency.

