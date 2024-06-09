Vintage wedding gowns fill Olivas Adobe during Brides & Bell Towers exhibit

VENTURA, Calif.-A show called Brides & Bell Towers featured wedding dresses and art.

The special event at the Olivas Adobe Historical Park in Ventura was so popular last year, organizers decided to bring it back again.

It included wedding dresses and wedding attire through the ages and art featuring the Olivas Adobe Bell Towers.

Many of the dresses were donated to the show by community members and some have been handed down from generation to generation.

Debra Milbourne and her daughter Hannah Rezendes dressed in vintage clothing for the occasion.

"I have several gowns that were donated by the my mother," said Milbourne," They are very old gowns, there is also the one she wore in her wedding that was also worn by my great aunt."

Milbourne is an Olivas Adobe Historical Interpreter.

Historian Glenda Jackson gave a talk in front of items she has collected for decades.

"I have added some new things this year, they are actually not new, they are 18th century and one of my prized possessions is this late 1700s silk man's waistcoat it is from England."

Jackson also shared a vintage green bonnet from the 1790s.

She said she started collecting when she was just a girl.

Next to each display the exhibit featured facts about each dress and the wedding.

Some of the designs were inspired by royal weddings.

Historians said big weddings didn't became a big deal in the United States until after World War II.

The Olivas Adobe rose garden is a popular wedding location.

You will find a link to more information at http://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe