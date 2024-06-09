Hunter Biden’s gun trial enters its final stretch after deeply personal testimony about his drug use

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The criminal trial of President Joe Biden’s son is heading into its final stretch as the defense tries to chip away at the prosecutors’ case laying bare some of the darkest moments of Hunter Biden’s drug-fueled past. Hunter Biden’s lawyers could call at least one more witness when the case resumes Monday in Delaware’s federal court. It’s the first of two trials he’s facing in the midst of his father’s re-election campaign. Hunter Biden is charged with three felonies stemming from the October 2018 purchase of a gun he had for about 11 days. Prosecutors say he lied on a mandatory gun-purchase form by saying he was not illegally using or addicted to drugs.

By CLAUDIA LAUER, MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, RANDALL CHASE and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

