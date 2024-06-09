Macron dissolves the French parliament and calls a snap election after defeat in EU vote

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to dissolve the lower house of the parliament and to call general elections. His party was handed a heavy loss by the far-right at the European elections. First projected results from France are putting the far-right National Rally party well ahead in the European Union’s parliamentary election, according to French opinion poll institutes. Marine Le Pen’s anti-immigration, nationalist party is estimated to get around 31-32% of the votes, more than twice the score of Macron’s pro-European centrist party that is projected to reach around 15%.

