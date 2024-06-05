Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing. Forty-seven-year-old Thomas Humphrey was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and arson in the November death of 70-year-old Linda Tufts. A prosecutor said Humphrey stabbed his mother multiple times in their Goffstown home and then lit her body on fire. WMUR-TV reports the prosecutor said the two had recently argued about how loud he was playing video games on the PlayStation she had just given him for his birthday.

