Former tech exec admits to fraud involving a scheme to boost Getty Images shares, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal officials say a former technology executive has pleaded guilty to fraud involving a scheme to artificially boost the share price of photo and video distributor Getty Images. Robert Scott Murray was charged with securities fraud for announcing a phony takeover of Getty in order to unload his stake in the company at a greater profit. The announcement was issued by Trillium Capital, a self-described venture investment business operated by Murray. Attempts to reach Murray for comment were unsuccessful. Murry was chief executive of the networking-equipment maker 3Com for several months in 2006.

