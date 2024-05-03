Student Art Exhibition to showcase nearly 200 elementary school kids art in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Education Office is giving the community a chance to experience local artwork by kids at an exhibition this weekend.

The Student Art Exhibition is a showcase of children’s art from public and private elementary schools throughout the Santa Barbara area.

The exhibition will feature art work from nearly 200 elementary school students.

Local artist Mariko Tabar believes the exhibition will be an inspiring opportunity for the community.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 4th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at the Santa Barbara County Education Office Auditorium at 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.