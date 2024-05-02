Kentucky governor predicts trip to Germany and Switzerland will reap more business investments

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear is predicting that his recent economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland will reap more business investments in Kentucky. He says the Kentucky delegation met last week with leaders of companies already established in the state. And he says they cultivated ties with other businesses looking to invest in the U.S. The Democratic governor said Thursday that the response was “overwhelmingly positive.” It was Beshear’s first overseas economic development trip as governor but likely won’t be his last. He says his team is working to arrange a similar trip to Japan and South Korea.

