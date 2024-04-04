Start time for Marlins-Yankees game Monday pushed back 4 hours due to total solar eclipse

NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled start time for Monday’s game between the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins has been changed because of the total solar eclipse. New York was initially set to host the Marlins at 2:05 p.m. The start was pushed back four hours. The Yankees say the move was made by Major League Baseball and the team “after reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday’s solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays.” Ballpark gates will open at 3 p.m. As previously planned, the first 15,000 fans to arrive will receive a Yankees Solar Eclipse T-Shirt.

