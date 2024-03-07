Son’s food allergies inspire mom to start cookie business in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif, - Annette Rodriguez used commute to Anaheim to get egg-free desserts when her son was diagnosed with food allergies.

Over the years, Rodriguez says it was tough raising a kid with this condition, especially when he craved desserts like cookies.

As an aspiring entrepeneur, Rodriguez says her son inspired her to run her own specialty cookie business here in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara native opened Cookie Plug blending hip hop, graffiti art and urban street culture at 918 State Street this year.

Rodriguez believes it's the only restaurant with egg-free dough cookies.

She has added her own California flavor on one of the walls with a mural of the beach and water.

Given the growing number of vacant storefronts, Rodriguez is hoping Cookie Plug will attract newcomers to downtown.

This week, Downtown Business Spotlight is honoring Rodriguez for her new business.