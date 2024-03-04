John Kerry reflects on time as top US climate negotiator and ‘major breakthrough’ in climate talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kerry feels he’s going out on a high note as he retires from leading U.S. efforts in international negotiations to confront ever-worsening climate change. Kerry tells The Associated Press during an interview that a climate agreement reached in December in Dubai is the highest point in decades of United Nations climate talks. That agreement called for nations to move away from planet-warming fossil fuels and ramp up deployment of renewables like wind and solar. While stepping down from the position of climate envoy, Kerry says he plans to continue working on climate-related issues. Specifically, instead of brokering deals to reduce fossil fuels and increase renewable energies, he wants to work with countries and companies to enact such agreements.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.