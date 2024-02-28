Patients urge Alabama lawmakers to restore IVF services in the state

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — More than 200 in vitro fertilization patients have gathered at the Alabama Statehouse to urge lawmakers to find some way to restore IVF services in the state. Those gathered at the Statehouse Wednesday included patients and doctors alike. Three IVF providers in Alabama paused services after the state Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos were considered “extrauterine children” under the state wrongful death law. Alabama lawmakers have proposed separate proposals that would give lawsuit protections to clinics or state that a human embryo outside of a uterus “is not considered an unborn child.”

